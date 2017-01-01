SunBird’s first annual Holiday Light Competition had 13 houses entered. The competition was fierce and ranged from an abundance of decorations to subtle but elegant decorations. This made our job difficult but we were able to come up with three overall winners – check out these houses! While doing the judging we came across several…
SunBird Personalities
Ed and Joyce Rosser Bob Neuman Joyce Rosser refers to her Ed, husband of 69 years, as a “good guy.” He returns the compliment numerous ways. It’s evident the flame…