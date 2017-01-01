SunBird Personalities

Elaine Friesen/Earl Walker Music Show March 2

Beginners’ watercolor class starting January 9, 2017

Want to learn basic social dancing?

Ed and Joyce Rosser Bob Neuman Joyce Rosser refers to her Ed, husband of 69 years, as a “good guy.” He returns the compliment numerous ways. It’s evident the flame…

  Learn social dancing with Mary Lou! Mary Lou Kaye Grab your dancing shoes (if you have them) and a good-looking partner (if you have one) and join us on…

SunBird’s Inaugural Holiday Light Competition

SunBird’s first annual Holiday Light Competition had 13 houses entered. The competition was fierce and ranged from an abundance of decorations to subtle but elegant decorations. This made our job difficult but we were able to come up with three overall winners – check out these houses! While doing the judging we came across several…

January 2017, Front Page

Enjoy an evening with Marshall Trimble January 26

Arizona’s Official State Historian, Marshall Trimble is appearing at the SunBird Community Ballroom on Thursday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at SunBird’s HOA Office for $10. The SunBird Garden Club is sponsoring this event which features Marshall Trimble, a multi-talented historian, who has been called the “Will Rogers of Arizona.” He…

January 2017, Card Games & Sports

News from the Tennis Club

The members with the most wins in the in-house tournament were Teri Bitler (left) and Charlotte Wiard (right).

Christine Terechenok The tennis welcome back picnic held in October was so much fun. An in-house tournament was planned by Brian Turner and Dianna Wreford. We all enjoyed a baked potato bar and refreshments. Thanks to the ladies of our club. Our club also enjoyed the Bradshaw Tournament during the week of November 6-12. This…

January 2017, Community News

2nd exercise contest!

Exciting news! We are having our second exercise contest at SunBird. There’s a chance to win three prizes! From January through February we will log our hours and have fun getting healthy! Meeting will be on January 2 in the Navajo room. For more information call Catt at 480-707-9317.

January 2017, Clubs & Classes

Dancing with Joan – Soft Shoe

This class is for people who love to dance and enjoy learning new dance steps. We wear smooth-soled shoes and learn choreographed routines to familiar music such as The Lion Sleeps Tonight and Singing in the Rain. Besides having a ton of fun, you will improve your balance, coordination and memorization skills. It is amazing to…

