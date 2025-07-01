Pickleball Club Summer

Happy 70th, Eileen! Plus summer play info

Let’s all wish a very Happy 70th Birthday to one of our Ohio favorites—Eileen Swayngim! Eileen brings fun, friendship, and fierce shots to the court, and we’re thrilled to have her in our pickleball family. Here’s to another great year ahead, Eileen!

Summer Play Schedule: Summer hours are now in effect! Join us for early morning play on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Feel free to join the non-club evening play.

To help keep games organized, please sign up on TeamReach in advance. We need a minimum of four players signed up for play to happen. If only one or two are listed, there won’t be enough for a game, so please check the app and coordinate accordingly.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, and we’ll see you on the courts!