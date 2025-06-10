Sheriff’s Posse Holds Successful Shred-A-Thon and Drug Take-Back Event

Bill Shedd

The semi-annual National Drug Take-Back and Shred Event was held on April 26 in Sun Lakes by the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, and The Hero Home Team. This spring event was a huge success, with 650 cars going through the line. We shredded over 25,000 pounds of paper, collected 13 boxes of unwanted drugs, and collected nearly $2,400 for the MCSO Memorial Fund.

The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse wants to thank the Attorney General’s Office, The Hero Home Team, and all the volunteers who made this event a success. Our next one will be held in the Fall of 2025. Thanks to the Sun Lakes community for your support.