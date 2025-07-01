Lions Fundraise All Summer Long

Arlene Block

It may be summer and hot outside, but that doesn’t stop our fundraisers.

The Flag program is year round. For $45, a flag will be placed on your property for all holidays. Call Lion Carol Zittel at 480-883-0958 to order your flag.

Aluminum cans can be dropped in the Lions Club blue receptacles throughout SunBird. Large quantities can be picked up by calling Lion Fred Garmeson at 480-818-3603.

Eyeglasses, hearing aids, and cell phones can be dropped off at the SunBird office, or call Lion Ray Clark at 480-747-8154 for pick-up.

Medical supplies are available for use, or you may want to donate your unused item by calling Lion Randy Haeffner at 815-761-9757.

Food, paper items, and hygiene products can be dropped off in the Lions Club box in the Poster Room at SunBird, or call Lion Robert Arnold at 480-408-5018 for pick-up to be delivered to AZCEND Food Pantry.

Pet foods, supplies, and towels can be picked up by calling Lion Michael Block at 480-238-4701 to be delivered to the Arizona Humane Society.

We also have flamingos for birthdays, anniversaries, or just for fun. These can be put in any yard by calling Lion Jan Engdahl at 602-568-0511.

Membership is a wonderful way to help those in need. You can contact Lion Gordon Olson at 612-803-5215 or Lion Irene Zeppelin at 651-206-8932, or ask any SunBird Lion.

Meetings will resume in September on the third Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the Lakeview Room.

Look for information to come on SunBird Lions Club Bingo and fundraisers that are being planned for 2025 and 2026.

We appreciate your support.