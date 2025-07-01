Water Volleyball – Join in the Fun!

The SunBird Water Volleyball Club enjoys water volleyball seven days a week from noon to 1:30 p.m., with Club Play on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday and Competitive Play (a much faster level of play) on Thursday and Saturday.

If you are a resident of SunBird (homeowner or renter), you can join the club for $10 a year. Guests of residents may join, and all players are required to sign a waiver and abide by HOA Code of Conduct and Rules and Regulations. Maricopa County rules allow a water bottle near the edge of the pool when playing. For everyone’s safety, playing “under the influence” is not permitted.

If interested in joining, you may contact Deb Rollings at 320-420-1622, Amy Cooper at 480-274-4937, or Christina Riley at 614-746-2904 by text, please.