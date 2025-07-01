Crystal Cards News

Did you know that Crystal Cards (CC) has greeting cards of every kind? Next time you have a little extra time to shop, stop in at one of CC’s monthly sales and look through each of the 20 or more bins of assorted greeting cards. There must be someone on your list who you haven’t reached out to lately who would love hearing from you. Just grab a few cards, write a little note, and send it on its way to brighten someone’s day. Each card is only $1!

Upcoming Sales:

Wednesday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Bradford Room of the Oakwood clubhouse

Friday, July 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Robson Reserve (Renaissance)

Visit our website at www.thecrystalcardproject.org or email us at CrystalCardProject@gmail.com.