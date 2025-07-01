Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse and the American Red Cross Reach Milestone

Bill Shedd

The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse and the American Red Cross reached the milestone of over 1,000 units of blood collected since 2020 at our recent May blood drive. It was our 25th American Red Cross Blood Drive in Sun Lakes. We collected 43 units of blood during this drive, which exceeded the preliminary target of 40 units, and we attained our 1000th unit of blood collected to date. In fact, we have collected 1,028 units since July of 2020. We wish to thank all those donors who supported this drive.

Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan and our Commander Craig Lloyd also donated blood.

Our next blood drive will be on Saturday, Aug. 2, at the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse Office, 9531 E. Riggs Road. Please be sure to schedule your appointment by going to our website www.sunlakesposse.org and click on the link to pre-register.

As a vital part of our community, the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse continues to hold these blood drives to supplement the dangerously low levels of blood in the current supply inventories.

This was our third blood drive in 2025. The American Red Cross has collected 121 units from these three blood drives. You make the difference!