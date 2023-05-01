SunBird Women’s Tennis Club Gets in the Drinking Game—Mystery Wine Social

Sharlene Jerome

There is more to tennis than just the game itself. It is an annual tradition that has been followed and loved for many years. It is one thing to get to know someone’s tennis game, but it is a whole different level to really bond and spend quality time telling stories, cracking a few jokes, and sharing lots of laughter. It is not about whose wines were chosen as the favorite, as much as it is about discovering what makes each one of us unique. Just like no two tennis games are identical, no two palates are the same. Thanks to Melissa Craig for sharing her home and hospitality for our get-together. Also, kudos to Dianna Wreford for co-hosting the event. She just makes it happen so flawlessly. We look forward to continuing this tradition in 2024.