Starting the Year Off with a Bang!

Kyle Messner

What a great celebration New Adventures in Learning had at the 25th Anniversary event! January brings two more opportunities for us to meet again!

First, would you like to try a class but not sure you are ready to commit to being a member? The week of Jan. 8 through 12 is Sample Week when we offer five classes from some of our most experienced leaders. You don’t need to be a member to attend any or all of them. In fact, if you are a current member, we hope you will bring someone who isn’t and introduce them to our learning community.

The schedule of classes being offered:

¡La Lotería!—Monday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m.

Relive The Folk Music of the ’60s—Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m.

Milton Hershey:The Man Behind the Chocolate—Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

Boneyard: Why It Works and How It Works—Thursday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m.

Camp Papago Park and the Great German POW Escape—Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

There is no fee for these presentations, but you do need to register. You can do so by calling 480-857-5500, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. We look forward to seeing you.

Second, the Annual Meeting is Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. All members (a.k.a.—everybody who is taking classes) are invited to attend.

Finally a reminder—registration for spring semester opens Jan. 23.