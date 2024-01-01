An unfortunate and untimely series of illnesses brought your SunBird Singers and Ringers to the regrettable halt of our planned Christmas Concert. Now, with recoveries well in place and a renewed sense of presentation, we are gearing up for a fun-filled “Spring Sing & Ring Fling” slated for March 6 and 7. Singers begin learning new music and perfecting their parts and harmonies on Jan. 8 at our 2:30 p.m. orientation session in the ballroom, and the Ringers shortly thereafter. Please plan to join in, if only for the love of music, and enjoy the camaraderie and spirit of community involvement. There is no cost to join—just some musical talent and a love of entertainment. Hope to see you there!