Sunday Dance Club: 35-Year Anniversary Dance

John Yu

You are invited to our 35-year anniversary celebration on Sunday, Jan. 7, at Cottonwood’s San Tan Ballroom. Our dinner, dance, and live music venue continues because of the fantastic support from Sun Lakes residents. As residents change, our venue has also changed accordingly. We are open to the public—no reservations or membership required. Our dances have expanded to include country 2-step, line dances, and nightclub 2-step, in addition to the regular mix of waltzes, foxtrots, Latin dances, and swings. It’s what younger/newer residents enjoy these days. Our pop music has expanded as well to include not just Big Band but everything up to the ‘80s, with songs from Frank Sinatra to Johnny Cash to Jimmy Buffet to the Beatles and Eagles, and more.

Sunday evening is now more social than ever. In addition to couples, many groups and singles come, and non-dancers come just to enjoy the great live bands and songs. Dinner is available every Sunday evening, with 15 different items to choose from and served on the dance floor. Singles tables are also included.

Guests are always friendly and welcoming. Tables are configured to allow plenty of space to dance. Our bands never play too loudly as to drown out conversations at the tables. Our dress code is not formal but is club casual.

Again, we are an open dance club, so anyone can walk in to any one of our Sunday evening events without an invitation or reservation. Doors open at 5 p.m., and music starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. Dinner may be ordered between 5 and 7:30 p.m., with an open bar. Admission is $25 for two (does not have to be a couple) or $15 for a single admission. (Parties of eight or greater should call ahead to 480-699-7334 for group table reservations.)

For more information, visit our website, www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com.