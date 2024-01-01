Tom Jones Brings Expertise and Warmth as a Volunteer

Neighbors Who Care (NWC) volunteer Tom Jones clearly demonstrates the heart of selfless service. He came to us this past August because he was looking for a way to fill his time since retiring. “I needed to fill a void,” Tom says. “Volunteering with Neighbors Who Care seemed like the perfect opportunity to do something a couple of days a week—to get out of the house and help others in my community.”

In the few months that he has been a volunteer, Tom has jumped right in as a transportation driver, as well as taking on minor repair services.

“I am so glad to be serving the people in our community, and volunteering with Neighbors Who Care is convenient for me, since it’s so close to home. I like being able to serve neighbors who live nearby, and the fact that I can do this locally gives me more time to serve, since I don’t have to drive very far,” he says.

Tom described a recent experience he had with a married couple who needed help changing smoke detector batteries in their home. “They were so happy that I was there to take care of this for them,” Tom explains.

Another way that Tom serves NWC is by helping with our office computer systems. As an experienced “IT guy,” Tom is an expert in the Information Technology field and comes into the office twice a week to work on projects. In the short time he has been with us, he has already been able to identify needed areas and integrate updates and upgrades to help make our operation more efficient.

“My dad always set a great example. When I moved here from Texas to help him in his last years, I started doing these kinds of things for him—helping to fix things around the house, like I saw him do when I was growing up,” he says. “After he passed, I started helping some of my neighbors on my street, and I thought, well, if I can do it for them … It’s how I made my way to Neighbors Who Care.”

Tom’s advice to new volunteers is to take initiative and don’t wait to get started or for a scheduler to call you. “The needs are there, and it’s so easy to get assignments, either by calling the office or by self-scheduling using the online portal,” he explains. “There are plenty of opportunities out there that will work perfectly with your schedule and how far you want to drive. You can pick and choose what works best for you.”

We are so grateful that Tom Jones stepped in to fill needs for our clients and in our office. He has made such a difference in just the short time he has been a volunteer. Thank you, Tom, for all you do!

If Tom’s story has inspired you to volunteer, please contact our office at 480-895-7133. We look forward to hearing from you!