Men’s Golf Club News

Scott Moore

Hello to all. As one of our many seasonal residents, I am glad to be back at SunBird! Although we seasonal folks didn’t have to endure the summer, like the full-time SunBirders did, if you live somewhere in the West, it was probably quite a bit over “normal temperatures” for you, too.

Men’s Club play for the new season began on Nov. 7. Weekly play will continue until mid-April, 2025. The full schedule is posted outside the Pro Shop, including what game will be played each week, as well as the dates for the Net and Gross Couples shoot-outs and Club Championship. Remember, you need to be up to date with your Arizona Golf Association dues membership to play this season.

The Men’s Club always welcomes new members. It provides the opportunity to participate in weekly (Thursday) gross/net stroke play, scrambles, and/or other format tournaments. All events are handicapped. All that is required is a current Arizona Golf Association (AGA) membership and a GHIN handicap. If you have not had a handicap in the past, the club has provisions to help you establish one. The Pro Shop will help you get in touch with the correct people to learn more about the Men’s Club.

The Men’s Golf Club held the first meeting of the season on Nov. 5 in the ballroom. Below are a couple of the more notable issues discussed in the meeting:

• The Men’s Club had 146 paid members for the 2024 season. As of the Nov. 5 meeting, the membership for the new season is projected to be about the same or a few less.

• The Hole-in-One pot is so well funded at the moment (due to a lack of actual aces last season) that the buy-in for each Thursday this season will be reduced to $2 per week for those who participate.

Dave White reviewed a couple of rules with the group during the meeting. He explained the movable and immovable object rules. Dave then clarified a couple of issues that the golfers have come to him with in the recent past. One was in regard to when a ball is considered to actually be in the cup. Dave stated that if any part of the ball is below the surface of the green, hanging down in the cup, then it is considered “in the cup,” even if the pin might be holding the ball from dropping all the way into the cup. The other issue was in regard to gopher holes and their dirt mounds. Golfers get free relief for such holes, as well as the dirt mounds if the ball is sitting on them.

We encourage all members and prospective members to attend any of the monthly SunBird Men’s Club general business meetings, which are held on the first Tuesday of each month in the clubhouse ballroom, east end, at 9 a.m. Hear firsthand about current club and course issues. Hey, there’s free coffee and donuts, too!