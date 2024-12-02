Memoirs from ‘Mama’ (Katy Reed)

Kathleen Ismael, IronOaks Reflexology

That Little Christmas Tree

For years and years I’ve had a large tree

The smell of the pine remains with me!

Popcorn strung by the children—

Cranberries and paper chains made with glee.

Beautiful ornaments hung on the tree.

Pretty lights strung around and around,

Old-fashioned birds, bells, and tinsel

Would twinkle and make a nice sound!

Garland that glistened

Candy canes, red cherries on a wire

The taller the tree the better

Seems every year it got higher and higher.

The years sped by, no one left at home

To go out, and drag home a tree.

So out to buy a synthetic one,

Snow on the branches, a beauty to see.

Then many years later and turn of events,

Bobby went out for a “three-foot tree.”

Fifteen years it has dressed up my home

That little Christmas tree.

Full of garland, birds, and lights

I love that little tree

That Bobby bought for me.