Memoirs from ‘Mama’ (Katy Reed)

Kathleen Ismael, IronOaks Reflexology
That Little Christmas Tree
For years and years I’ve had a large tree
The smell of the pine remains with me!
Popcorn strung by the children—
Cranberries and paper chains made with glee.
Beautiful ornaments hung on the tree.
Pretty lights strung around and around,
Old-fashioned birds, bells, and tinsel
Would twinkle and make a nice sound!
Garland that glistened
Candy canes, red cherries on a wire
The taller the tree the better
Seems every year it got higher and higher.
The years sped by, no one left at home
To go out, and drag home a tree.
So out to buy a synthetic one,
Snow on the branches, a beauty to see.
Then many years later and turn of events,
Bobby went out for a “three-foot tree.”
Fifteen years it has dressed up my home
That little Christmas tree.
Full of garland, birds, and lights
I love that little tree
That Bobby bought for me.