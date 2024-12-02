Did You Know?

ACC Committee

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Suddenly, multicolor lights and lawn art with colored lights are beginning to pop up all over SunBird.

According to the ACC Guidelines, page 3:

“All holiday decorative lighting requires no ACC permit but may not be illuminated (turned on) earlier than 30 days prior, Tuesday, November 26, and turned off later than 30 days after the holiday date, January 24. Clear, white, miniature, non-flashing lights are permitted on trees/bushes throughout the year.”

Happy Holidays!