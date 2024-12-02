Second Wheelchair Tennis Exhibition During Charity Tennis Tournament

Barb Jorgensen

Cottonwood Tennis Club (CTC) has again extended its annual Bradshaw/Neu Tournament to include an outstanding tennis exhibition by wheelchair athletes from Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center. Come out to watch this amazing sports event.

CTC will be making a donation to Ability360, as well as Neighbors Who Care and Boys & Girls Clubs, from tournament proceeds. Proceeds will also come from more than 12 donated Silent Auction baskets. Several sponsors have stepped up to make this year’s charity tournament the best ever. Edward Jones and Robson Reserve are sponsoring the Fastest Accurate Serve Contest; Opening day breakfast is catered by The Buttered Biscuit; The Battery Doctor is sponsoring the cocktail party; and Foster Fellez, American Furniture salesman, is generously sponsoring a pizza lunch. Come out to bid on fabulous Silent Auction baskets, which include PGA Store golf packages, professional tennis lessons, and much more.

There’s still time to be a sponsor—great visibility and for a good cause. It’s a win-win!

The Bradshaw/Neu Charity Tennis Tournament runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 7. Competitors receive a daily scrumptious breakfast and lunch. Wristbands for meals will be issued to players, and a limited number are available for guests, with a suggested donation of $7.

There are still openings for various divisions of play. Go to our website www.bradshawtennis.com to register, or check out the daily fun events.

For information on Cottonwood Tennis Club, go to our website at www.cottonwoodtennisclub.com.