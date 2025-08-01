Welcome to Water Aerobics

Despite the intense heat of our SunBird summer, Water Aerobics continues five days a week at 8 a.m. for the many dedicated residents wanting a refreshing workout in the pool.

This month the class celebrated Dolores Kline who turned 92. Her daughter Kara Hendricks attended as a guest in the Aqua Fitness class to help celebrate. After a fun and challenging water workout, Dolores had a variety of donut holes to share with everyone.

Guests are always welcome when accompanied by a homeowner. The cost for all is $2 per class with a prepaid punch card from the HOA office. Please join us!