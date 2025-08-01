Hiking Umbrellas and Poles

Warren Wasescha, Sun Likes Hiking Club

I was hiking down the Echo Canyon trail on Camelback Mountain with a friend on a warm day. A guy in his 40s passed us, quickly hopping from one rock to another down the trail, carrying a bottle of Aquafina in one hand and a cell phone in the other, glued to his ear. No hat on his head, no poles in his hands, and, thankfully, that day, no injuries. But I wondered at what point might he not be so lucky?

It’s a general question when hiking as to what type of gear to bring with you and what type of statement you want to make when on the trail. Should your statement be one of a carefree, image-conscious professional out for a quick hike with no need for fashion—compromising special equipment? Or should your statement be one of practicality and safety, including adequate protection from heat and sunburn and dehydration?

With reports of summer heat taking its toll on some hikers, there was an article in The New York Times on the benefits of using a hiking umbrella, with many users saying they are a “game changer” for summer hiking, keeping head and shoulders significantly cooler than wearing a traditional hiking hat. But the article also provoked many comments from readers suggesting the concept of a hiking umbrella was absurd or simply just weird.

One reader also asked the question of how to hold an umbrella while using hiking poles. And then came several comments from other readers that hands-free hiking umbrellas exist and, yes, they work so well, no one should knock them until they’ve tried them.

As a devoted hiking pole user, I went on Amazon to look for these hands-free hiking umbrellas, and, yes, there are several that clip to your backpack. But I’m still struggling as to whether I’ll add one to my hiking equipment, given their novelty and, yes, unfortunately, the potential for others to pass judgment on it being absurd or weird. The jury is still out on that decision.

Summer is the time when only serious hikers get out on the trail, usually before dawn. If that doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, we begin our formal hiking season in November.

Like hiking? We are a friendly, inclusive group of hikers who welcome all able-bodied hikers. Our goal is to make group hiking fun, challenging, social, and safe. We hike formally November through April and informally May through October. Our club is open to anyone living in Sun Lakes and SunBird.

For more information about our club, please type “Sun Lakes Hiking Club” into your web browser and look for our Meetup page. You’ll find information about our club, along with photos and descriptions of past and future hikes. If you have questions about the club not answered on our website, please let me know at wjwasescha@gmail.com.

Hiking is one of the many rewarding activities you can do in our community. We look forward to hiking with you!