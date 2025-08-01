Poolside Cheers Party September 5

Join us on Friday, Sept. 5, at 9 a.m. in the large pool for a celebration as we toast to a decade of memories at the Poolside Cheers Party! This special event promises a refreshing morning of fun. Enjoy a special performance by the Arizona Aqua Stars and demonstrations from the SunBird Water Aerobics and the SunBird Water Volleyball Club. Whether you’re a longtime resident or new to the community, this is the perfect opportunity to celebrate with us. Let’s make this milestone unforgettable! After the party, plan on enjoying a delicious breakfast special in the Horizon Room. We hope to see you there!