The British Are Coming! Sunday, November 7

John Yu

On Nov. 7, grab your muskets (no live ammo, please) and come to San Tan Ballroom’s Sunday Music, Dinner and Dancing Venue and defend against the second British invasion. We will be invaded by the music of our favorite redcoats: The Beatles, Sir Elton John, Herman’s Hermits, etc. Mrs. Brown will be bringing her “Lovely Daughter” to our Sunday Venue, while “Henry the VIII” (he is) brings a “Hush All Over the (Sun Lakes) World” when his corps arrives. I know it’s been a “Long and Winding Road” in search of a dance partner for our lady friends, but don’t say “Can’t Buy Me Love” when you haven’t mingled at our Sunday venue. I guarantee you’ll “Twist and Shout” while dancing with a “Little Help from My Friends.” “Daniel” will charm you single ladies, and he promised he “Won’t Go Breaking Your Heart.” So, jump on the “Yellow Brick Road” and head over to San Tan Ballroom Sunday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m.

Enjoy a nostalgic Sunday evening as we try to transport everyone back to the 60s and 70s. Enjoy the Rags Allen Band, featuring Rags Allen, accomplished keyboardist who performed alongside the likes of Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson; Chuck Bene, longtime Valley celebrity guitarist and inductee into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame; Al Beasley, well-known percussionist and guitarist throughout the Valley; and, finally, our very special guest singer, well known throughout the country, Dave Seabaugh.

Admission is $15 per person and $25 per couple (prepaid season passes for all eight performances are discounted at $80 per person). Write checks to “Sunday Dance Club,” c/o John Yu, at 9617 E. Sherwood Way, in Sun Lakes, AZ, zip code 85248. Our remaining season dates are: Nov. 7, Dec. 12, Jan. 9, Feb. 6, March 6, and April 3. Please call me at 480-699-7334 with any questions. Please check our website at www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com for more details. Make it a complete evening by purchasing your drinks, snacks, dinner, etc., from our custom dinner menu.

Future Sunday Venues include Salutes to Teen Heartthrobs (Ricky Nelson, Paul Anka, and Bobby Darin), The Million Dollar Quartet (Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash), and more.