Anne Petersen: 100 Reasons to Celebrate

Anne Petersen, a SunBird resident since 1990, turned 100 on Sept. 20, with family and friends helping her celebrate. Anne graduated high school in 1940 and married her husband in 1948 in Chicago, Ill. They moved to Wisconsin in 1948 where they raised two sons. Her husband managed the O’Connor Oil Co. Upon their retirement, they moved to Arizona where they bought one of the first homes on Tournament Lane.

Anne loves to play Bingo on Fridays in the Horizon Room, and cards with her sister in SunBird.

Congratulations on your 100th birthday!