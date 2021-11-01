A Strong Women’s Guide to Growing Stronger

Susan Reynhout, Publicity Chairman

You are invited to join Women’s Connection’s November gathering for all women in the community on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m., in our new location of the SunBird Golf Resort clubhouse ballroom. The address is 6250 S. SunBird Blvd., Chandler. You will be pleased with the continental breakfast (gluten-free will be available upon request) and the new cost of $10. Be sure to mark your calendar now!

Be inspired and encouraged as you hear Lynne Hartke’s story while she speaks about “The Strong Woman’s Guide to Growing Stronger.” As a breast cancer survivor, she was named Voice of Hope with the American Cancer Society in 2018. Lynne is the author of Under the Desert Sky. She also writes monthly for three local newspapers. Lynne and her husband, Mayor Kevin Hartke of Chandler, have hiked all over Arizona and other places around the world. This very special speaker believes there is hope and beauty in the hardest places.

Elaine Poker-Yount, Director of Care Management at Visiting Angels and Chairman of Creative Engagement Partners, and Sheryl Keeme, Executive Director of Neighbors Who Care and Member of National Dementia Communities, will equip us with information and resources on aging and illness.

Enjoy the special music by popular soloist and member of the Sun Lakes Community Theater Sally Holberg.

Please make note that reservations are necessary and must be made by Sunday, Nov. 7, by 6 p.m. Email Lyn at [email protected] or call Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Ann at 614-370-2553. Cancellations must be made by Nov. 16 by emailing [email protected] Reservations not honored may require payment.

