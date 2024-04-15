SunBird Tennis: New Benefits, New Season, New You

Sharlene Jerome

Earlier this year, the Sunbird Tennis Club and resident and member Rowland Tegio began implementing club-sponsored (aka free for members) drop-in drills from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoons. Each week, Rowland introduces new strokes and new strategies and improves our mobility on the court. If you haven’t done so yet, you should come out swinging. It is fun and relaxed but packed with good information to improve our tournament play and increase our aerobic activity, which has additional benefits outside the game of tennis.

The SunChix Women’s Valley of the Sun League wrapped up their spring season with an impressive 57 points. The ladies celebrated with a year-end party hosted by Barb Wallace. The SunChix are committed, as they practice, take lessons, and compete in the 3.5 Flight 1 division on a weekly basis. If you are interested in learning more or joining the league, please reach out to their captain Joan Boyle at 306-690-9729. They are competitive but equally enjoy the social aspect of the game as well.

Our tournament on Feb. 17 featured SunBird vs. Springfield, hosted by SunBird. SunBird was once again victorious with a score of 15-9. Our next tournament was on March 9 and was a joint SunBird/Springfield vs. the hosting team at Robson Ranch. We will let you know the results next month.

According to the USTA, tennis truly is the sport for a lifetime. To make sure you continue to excel in the game as you age, follow these tips:

• Keeping Fit: For anyone who wants to play well into middle age and beyond: Be fit or suffer the consequences. Conditioning preordains much about any player’s game, but it becomes even more paramount with age.

• Adjust Expectations: It is not whether you win or lose, but how you play the game. Take pride in playing well, working hard, fighting back from the brink of a lopsided defeat (even if you lose again), and leaving it all on the court.

• Align Body and Mind: All you need to do is get one more ball in than your opponent. If they try to finish the point early, they may make a mistake. It is important to look on the bright side and realize that with age comes wisdom.

• Use the Resources: Fueling up properly before and during a match is essential: A protein shake or other sustenance 30 to 60 minutes before a match and bananas, dried fruit, or a sports drink during competition can stave off the dreaded glucose shakes and keep your energy level from lagging.

• Living with Injury: Tennis is a rare sport that, as you age, you play a very developed, peer age group. You get to play players at your age, which can be super competitive, even with the limitations that accrue. That’s why the statement that “It’s a game for a lifetime” is true.

Be sure to come out and join us. Mixed drop-ins are from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday and 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. Please sign up via the TeamReach app. If you need further information or are interested in joining, please contact our club president John Jerome at [email protected] or 425-785-4900. See you on the courts soon!