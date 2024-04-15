SunBird Ladies Traveling Team Brings Home the Trophy!

Margaret Munsch

A huge congratulations to the SunBird Ladies Traveling Team for winning the East Valley Travel Team League trophy on Feb. 22! The league includes teams from Sun Lakes, Ironwood, Palo Verde, and, of course, SunBird. The SunBird team is comprised of the top low handicap ladies in the Lady 18ers League. They played in six events, meeting each opposition team twice between Nov. 15, 2023, and Feb. 22, 2024. It had been three years since the trophy was at SunBird. Way to go, girls!

The Lady 18ers held their two-week net tournament, called the SunBird Cup, on Feb. 13 and 20. Congratulations to Dolly White who came in first place and will have her name engraved on the trophy. Carol Garrett came in second place, and Viva Smith came in third place. Well done, ladies! Thank you to Shirley Hunt for organizing the tournament and to all the ladies who came out to play.

Twenty-two SunBird members played in the Home and Home hosted by Springfield Golf Course on Feb. 27. Participants indicated it was a great event and are looking forward to next year’s event being hosted by Palo Verde Golf Course. Thank you, Kim Mishko, for organizing our participation in the event.

At the March 6 general meeting the league elected a new slate of officers for the 2024-25 golf season. They are as follows:

President: Jeanie Chase

Vice President: Lisa Onyx

Treasurer: Kim Mishko

Secretary: Viva Smith

Thank you to all who have volunteered to run our Ladies League, past and present. The energy, ideas, and sheer brilliance each person brings builds our league stronger and more successful each year.

The Lady 18ers had their Club Championship on March 12 and 19, Conley Cup on March 22 through March 24, and Year-End Windup with the Men’s League on March 29. The annual Awards Ceremony will be on April 2.