SunBird Men’s Club News

Jack Cooper, SunBird Men’s Golf Club President

It is finally fall here in the Valley of the Sun, and our fall and winter residents have started returning to beautiful SunBird for some fun and relaxation. On behalf of your Men’s Club president, we would like to welcome you back.

The first Men’s Club meeting is scheduled for Nov. 5 in the east end of the ballroom at 9 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be available for members and their guests. If you know anyone new to the community and they are planning on golfing, please invite them to come along with you. We always need to grow our membership, and this is one way to do that.

The first event is set for Nov. 7 and will be a gross/net event. Please sign up by 9 a.m. on the Tuesday prior to each Thursday event. The sign-up sheet is posted in the Golf Shop hallway. Look under the sign for the Men’s Club. We have another exciting season planned, so be sure to get involved. Let’s have a great season.

Reminder: Your Arizona Golf Association and SunBird Men’s Golf Association membership can now be renewed or processed. The fee is $60, or if you renew online, it is $55.

There will be an executive session on Nov. 5 at 8 a.m. in the Lakeview Room for all officers. All officers are expected to be in the ballroom at 7:30 a.m. to set up tables and chairs.