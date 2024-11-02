Friday 9-Hole Couples Golf

Welcome home, snowbirds! The hot summer did not deter a dozen or so of our faithful members. We admire their dedication but are glad the weather is now a little friendlier. The golf course is ready, and we are anxious to begin.

If you love golf and you love to enjoy the fellowship of others, this group is for you. We welcome all couples and single players of all skill levels to play with us. It is a great opportunity for spouses to play together in a non-intimidating atmosphere. Our single friends enjoy playing with a fun and social group.

We always play a scramble, usually with a twist of some sort. We laugh and enjoy each moment. After golf, we like to head up to the Horizon Room for food and fellowship.

We play every Friday morning on the back nine. We charge $2 per player for our “big” winnings. Our sign-up sheet is in the hallway leading to the Lakeview Room where we meet each Friday morning, a half hour before our tee time to get our instructions and our team card.

Please sign up each week before Tuesday morning. This year we begin Nov. 1 with a 7 a.m. shotgun start and a 6:30 a.m. check-in time in the Lakeview Room. Remember, it is cart path only until Nov. 17.

For more information, please call Jamie and Ron Morgan at 206-714-0346. See you then!