Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
September winners:
9/02. 1st Larry Schoenborn, 2nd LaVonne Buland, 3rd Peggy White
9/09. 1st June Preder, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Marilyn Klooster
9/16. 1st June Preder, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd Chet Howe
9/23. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Carol Dawley
9/30. 1st Delores Kwamme, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd June Preder
Wednesday Bridge
9/04. 1st June Preder, 2nd Frank Nechvatal
9/11. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Barb Ott
9/18. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd LaVonne Buland
9/25. 1st (tie) Karlene Garn and Marilyn Klooster
Thursday Afternoon Duplicate Bridge
Dolores Kline
September winners:
9/05. 1st Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley, 2nd Doris Brown and Patricia Liddle, 3rd Chris Nechvatal and Carol Phillips
9/12. 1st Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday and Barbara Ott, 3rd Beth Miller and June Preder
9/19. 1st Mary Ann Easterday and Barb Ott, 2nd Patricia Liddle and Doris Brown, 3rd Dolores Kline and Barb Ott
9/26: No bridge
Friday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
September winners:
9/06. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Dolores Kline
9/13. 1st Margaret Erickson, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Shirley Jackson
9/20. 1st Margaret Erickson, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd Mary Jo Howe
9/27. 1st June Preder, 2nd Mary Jo Howe, 3rd Margaret Erickson