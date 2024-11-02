Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

September winners:

9/02. 1st Larry Schoenborn, 2nd LaVonne Buland, 3rd Peggy White

9/09. 1st June Preder, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Marilyn Klooster

9/16. 1st June Preder, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd Chet Howe

9/23. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Carol Dawley

9/30. 1st Delores Kwamme, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd June Preder

Wednesday Bridge

9/04. 1st June Preder, 2nd Frank Nechvatal

9/11. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Barb Ott

9/18. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd LaVonne Buland

9/25. 1st (tie) Karlene Garn and Marilyn Klooster

Thursday Afternoon Duplicate Bridge

Dolores Kline

September winners:

9/05. 1st Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley, 2nd Doris Brown and Patricia Liddle, 3rd Chris Nechvatal and Carol Phillips

9/12. 1st Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday and Barbara Ott, 3rd Beth Miller and June Preder

9/19. 1st Mary Ann Easterday and Barb Ott, 2nd Patricia Liddle and Doris Brown, 3rd Dolores Kline and Barb Ott

9/26: No bridge

Friday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

September winners:

9/06. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Dolores Kline

9/13. 1st Margaret Erickson, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Shirley Jackson

9/20. 1st Margaret Erickson, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd Mary Jo Howe

9/27. 1st June Preder, 2nd Mary Jo Howe, 3rd Margaret Erickson