Card Scores

500

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Apache Room, which is located on the top floor of the clubhouse, on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. Buy-in is 50 cents. If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501 and leave a message and she will get back to you.

September winners:

9/05. 1st Ken Reidenbach 2090, 2nd Don Petersen 1910, 3rd Pat Kelly 1880

9/12. 1st Don Petersen 2180, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 2020, 3rd Pat Kelly 1950

9/19. 1st Don Petersen 2310, 2nd Maurice Stein 1910, 3rd Gleva Wiepking 1430

9/26. 1st Ken Reidenbach 2430, 2nd Maurice Stein 1400, 3rd Shirley Stein 840

Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the Apache Room, which is located on the third floor. Buy-in is $1, and we start playing at 6:30 p.m. Please come early.

September scores:

9/02. 1st John Valentine 702, 2nd Carol Phillips 688, 3rd Tonja Kinser 682

9/04. 1st (tie) Don Siegel and Jim Casby 701, 3rd Tonja Kinser 689

9/09. 1st John Valentine 716, 2nd Delphi Godsil 713, 3rd (tie) Vic Kinser and Carol Phillips 710

9/11. 1st Sean Hosfield 715, 2nd Gary Sheppard 701, 3rd Dennis Rittenback 697

9/16. 1st Delphi Godsil 726, 2nd Carol Phillips 719, 3rd Tonja Kinser 718

9/18. 1st Vic Kinser 698, 2nd Tonja Kinser 694, 3rd Dennis Rittenback 691

9/23. 1st Ken Reidenbach 705, 2nd Gary Sheppard 700, 3rd Linda Hearn 692

9/25. 1st Ken Reidenbach 709, 2nd Dennis Rittenback 690, 3rd John Valentine 686

9/30. 1st Ken Reidenbach 719, 2nd Delphi Godsil 711, 3rd Dennis Rittenback 694

Euchre

We play Euchre in the Lakeview Room on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Please come early. Buy-in is 50 cents. Everyone is welcome. Games are hosted by Tonja Kinser. If you have any questions, call or text 765-621-9251.

9/01. 1st Gleva Wiepking 50, 2nd (tie) Ken Reidenbach and Tonja Kinser 48

9/08. 1st Pat Kelly 59, 2nd Darlene Thompson 55, 3rd Gleva Wiepking 52

9/15. 1st Leo Froelich 60, 2nd (tie) Vic Kinser and Darlene Thompson 53

9/22. 1st Tonja Kinser 58, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 57, 3rd Jo Frasure 51

9/29. 1st (tie) Jo Frasure and Leo Froelich 57, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 50

Hand and Foot

Darlene Thompson

We meet on Tuesdays in the Apache Room, which is located on the top floor of the clubhouse, and we start playing at noon. Please arrive by 11:45 a.m. so you can either pick a table or draw cards for partners. Buy-in is 50 cents.

If you have any questions, please contact either Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035 or Shirley Goodman at 480-208-3065. If there is no answer, please leave a message and they will get back to you.

Pinochle

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Pima Room, which is located on the top floor of the clubhouse, on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. Buy-in is 50 cents. If you have any questions, please call Jackie Baker at 480-206-9078 or Sharon Zubchevich 480-239-2932 and leave a message and they will get back to you.

September winners:

09/03. 1st Pat Kelly 746, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 694, 3rd Maurice Stein 688

09/10. 1st Marlene Hinkle 655, 2nd Tom Gillis 610, 3rd Darlene Thompson 587

09/17. 1st Gleva Wiepking 762, 2nd Tom Gillis 747, 3rd Rollin Marion 661

09/24. 1st Yvonne Beloney 877, 2nd Jackie Baker 831, 3rd Shirley Stein 791

Ponytail

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Apache Room, which is located on the top floor of the clubhouse. There is no fee. Playing is free. We start playing at 12:30 p.m. every Saturday.

Ponytail is a form of Hand and Foot, only a little more detailed. Come and join us, and please arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m. so we have an idea of how many tables to set up.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Patsy Covington at 404-697-3391 or Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035. If there is no answer, please leave a message and they will get back to you.

Tuesday and Friday Texas Hold ’em

We start promptly at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday in the Navajo Room. Please arrive early. We play a tournament-style Texas Hold ’em Poker game. Approximate payout for 1st 60%, 2nd 30%, 3rd 10%, plus a separate pot for high hand of the night. Buy-in is $10. You won’t find a cheaper game to learn and get acquainted with Texas Hold ’em. We welcome all players (men, women, shy, and inexperienced). We are a friendly bunch, and we will help teach or coach you. Games are hosted by Vic Kinser. If you have any questions, call or text 765-621-9252.

September winners:

9/03. 1st Loren Wallace, 2nd Stacy Strate, 3rd Mark Geurkink; high hand pot (tie) Stacy Strate and Loren Wallace

9/06. 1st Mark Durban, 2nd Jeff Yerian, 3rd Vic Kinser; high hand pot Jeff Yerian

9/10. 1st Stacy Strate, 2nd Loren Wallace, 3rd Mark Geurkink; high hand pot Vic Kinser

9/13. 1st Tim Clark, 2nd Moe Gilliland, 3rd Vic Kinser; high hand pot Vic Kinser

9/17. 1st Mark Geurkink, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Loren Wallace; high hand pot Mark Geurkink

9/20. 1st Bruce Bauhard, 2nd Charles Alley, 3rd Loren Wallace; high hand pot (tie) Loren Wallace and Jerry Gilliland

9/24. 1st Jerry Gilliland, 2nd Bob Lama, 3rd Mark Gilliland; high hand pot Mark Geurkink

9/27. 1st Jerry Gilliland, 2nd Stacy Strate, 3rd Sue Lane; high hand pot Stacy Strate