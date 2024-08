Margaret Munsch

The Lady 18ers continue to play golf on Tuesday mornings, despite the intense heat. On June 11 the ladies met in the Horizon Room after golf for breakfast and to celebrate Barb Wallace’s birthday. Barb got three birdies during her round that day, so she was happy with the gift she gave herself. Now that was a great way to start a Tuesday and celebrate a birthday! They are a very welcoming group of ladies, so you may want to consider joining them on Tuesdays!