Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Honors Its Members

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Chair

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) and Club President Victoria Flatley honored Rotarians for their exceptional club and community service from July 1, 2023, to present day, i.e.:

• Rotarian of the Year Award to Leo Schlueter: Leo has served on RCSL Education and Membership Committees, has led new member fireside chat gatherings, and assisted with the CUSD/RCSL Teacher of the Month and Teacher of the Year Awards.

• Service Above Self Award to Ann Diamond: Ann has led and participated in RCSL community service projects and is a consistent and supportive assistant to club president and sergeant at arms for meeting set-ups, raffle awards, and more.

• John McCain Annual Good Guy/Gal Cup Award to Bob Phillips: Bob, along with David Ouradnik, has led the club’s annual golf tournament fundraiser and serves as RCSL’s board representative on the Sun Lakes Foundation 2000 Board. John McCain was a member of RCSL before he passed away. John served in the Air Force during World War II and was a POW in Germany. To RCSL, John became known as the “Good Guy” who always had a smile, told a good joke, and provided a positive outlook. As such, the Good Guy trophy was born and is presented each year to an RCSL member.

In addition to the above award presentations, Victoria:

• Presented 2024-25 RCSL Club President Peter Meade with Victoria’s husband Bob Flatley’s Rotary Club President pin.

• Presented 2023-24 RCSL past President Stephen Phair with Victoria’s husband’s past Rotary Club Past President pin.

• Thanked and acknowledged the 2023-24 RCSL Board members and committee leads: Peter Meade (president-elect); Ed Anderson (VP); Stan Kaufman (treasurer/Veteran Services); Kristine Schultz (secretary/social events); Stephen Phair (past president); Debbie Bailey (membership director/Electronics Recycle Project); Dr. Honora Norton (Public Image director); Rowin Floth (grants administrator); Chuck Snyder (Rotary Foundation); Bob Phillps (Foundation 2000/Golf Committee); Bill McCoach (Sergeant at Arms/4-Way Test Competition); David Ouradnik (Golf Committee); Roger Edmonds (Dictionary Project/Youth Protection officer); Janet Hartkopf (website); Jon Lyons (Splash deliveries/Rotaract); Gary Kay (education/AWIM/Interact); Don Robins (AWIM); Bill and Val Crump (Dolly Parton Imagination Library); Judi Edmonds (peace and charities); Kandi Skrabala, Sharon Flood, Becky Kerr, and Ann Diamond (community service); Neil Cutler (photography); Gary Whiting (past president); and all those not listed for his/her support of RCSL projects, fundraisers, Sun Lakes Splash newspaper deliveries, and events.

RCSL is a Rotary Club of over 80 members within Rotary International’s global network of 15,000 Rotary Clubs, with over 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change—across the globe in over 145 countries and in their communities. Learn more about the club and/or membership at www.sunlakesrotary.com.