A Taste of New Adventures

So, you’ve heard of New Adventures but aren’t sure their programs would be of interest to you? Well, Sept. 9-12 we offer four free classes from some of our most experienced presenters. Registration is required, but non-members are welcome.

Artificial Intelligence: What Is It?

Monday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.

Presenter: Rob Truman. Rob has extensive experience in IT and will compare offerings like Bard AI and Bing Chat and how they can be used.

Abbott and Costello Revisited

Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m.

Presenter: Bill Haskell. A seasoned presenter, Bill revisits the comedic legacy of Abbott and Costello, their famous routines, and lesser-known personal stories.

Peach Ice Cream to Die For: The Story of Typhoid Mary

Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m.

Presenter: Gene Lariviere. Gene, a retired pediatrician, tells the tale of Mary Mallon, aka Typhoid Mary, and her unwitting role in spreading typhoid fever and the quarantine that followed.

Milton Hershey: The Man Behind the Chocolate

Thursday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m.

Presenter: Carole Rockland. Carole, a retired educator with ties to the Hershey area, presents the life story of Milton Hershey, from his early challenges to his lasting impact.

These free sessions promise to be engaging and informative. Register by calling 480-857-5500 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or stop by the office at 25105 S. Alma School Road (across from the Shell station) Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. See you in September!