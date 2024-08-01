Golf Course Update

Recognizing that unseeded areas produce more dust and weeds, and in the case of the driving range, makes picking up embedded golf balls more difficult, the Golf Board voted to reseed the entire driving range with Bermudagrass. The driving range was closed for the month of June to allow time to prepare, seed, and grow the new grass. Bermudagrass loves hot, dry conditions, so it is the perfect grass for Arizona summers and fall. It will go dormant during the winter months, but the carpet of dormant grass will decrease the likelihood of dust and weeds. An air quality code agent for the City of Chandler visited the driving range last winter and determined that SunBird Golf Club was well within the range of acceptable air quality control levels. (SunBird Golf Club is not in violation of any air quality codes for the City of Chandler.) The decision to seed with Bermudagrass was made to enhance the appearance of the driving range for our community. The driving range is now open, and we are enjoying the vista of lush, green grass across from the clubhouse.

We will begin the process of reseeding the rest of the golf course on Oct. 6, and the course will be closed until Oct. 28, weather permitting. The board has voted to reseed along holes 9, 10, and 11 (at the front entrance gate), again, to enhance the appearance of our community as you enter and exit SunBird Golf Resort.

Thank you to the many residents who have contributed to our annual overseed fund. We appreciate you! If you would like to contribute to our annual overseed fund, you may send a check to SunBird Golf Club, 6240 S. Sunbird Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85249, or call 480-883-0820. We thank you for your continued support and generous donations as we strive to maintain our healthy, green golf course.

If you haven’t golfed, come check us out! We have reduced summer and afternoon rates, plus we have a wide range of lessons and groups waiting for you to join. Golf is a fun way to meet new neighbors and friends, plus it is great exercise. We have groups who play seriously and others who go for Nine, Wine, and Laughter. Whatever your level, we have a group for you. You don’t have to be a SunBird Golf Club member to play golf, but memberships are available. For a one-time fee of $1,500 plus annual dues of $300, you will receive discounted golf, four free rounds played with your guest, free range balls, one free tournament play, and discounts in the Golf Shop. If you plan to play golf in SunBird for three or more years, your membership will pay for itself. Plus, it’s a great way to enjoy our fabulous Arizona weather.

Thanks again for your continued support and encouragement. We are committed to maintaining and improving our beautiful community golf course for today and for future generations of SunBird residents. SunBird Golf Club Board of Directors: Dave White, Scott Stohr, Jean Pritchard, Kelly Davis, Julie Anderson, Jeff Seaman, and Trent Johnson