SunBird Hikers Hit the Trails

Julie Anderson

The SunBird Hikers have hit the trails! We hike every Wednesday from November through March on moderate to easy trails, averaging around 5 miles and 700 feet of elevation. If you would like to join us, email Jim Anderson at [email protected] or Jack Phillips at [email protected].

We meet at the SunBird Post Office parking lot at 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday mornings and then carpool to a trailhead. Reserve your spot by Monday to be included in the carpool. Jack and Jim plan the hike and carpools, so all that is required of hikers is a pair of sturdy hiking boots and a smile! Hiking poles are optional. Most weeks, we are back in SunBird by noon. In the past, we’ve seen eagles, wild horses, bighorn sheep, and coyotes. A lot of weeks, we only see other people on the trails. Regardless of what we see (or don’t see), we have fun and enjoy Arizona’s rugged landscape and conversations. You will be asked to sign a waiver at your first hike. We are a casual, easy-going group, and we hope you will join us!