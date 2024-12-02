Singers & Ringers Holiday Concert

Just a few days of practice are left for the Singers & Ringers. Their concert will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 11 and 12. The concert will feature many familiar tunes, along with some new and exciting pieces of music like A Charlie Brown Christmas and will even include portions from Handel’s Messiah, including everyone’s favorite, “The Hallelujah Chorus.” And, yes, the audience will have an opportunity to join in and sing some favorite songs of the season.

We do have good authority that Santa will be appearing with his elves and will be available for pictures after the concert.

This year the Singers & Ringers are pleased to announce that a 501(c)(3) was created over the summer in their name. This will allow them to accept your tax-deductible donations for 2024 at the concert and any time prior to the end of the year.

Make plans to attend their concert, and tell your friends and neighbors to mark their calendars for Dec. 11 and 12. It’s an event you don’t want to miss!