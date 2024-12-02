Crown Royals Win BBB Worlds Series

The Crown Royals won the Bean Bag Baseball Summer World Series on Oct. 30. The Crown Royals beat the Base Invaders in the best of three finals. Crown Royals won the first game, with Base Invaders taking the second game, setting up the final championship game. The Crown Royals won the closely played third game to take the championship. The Crown Royals also won last season’s inaugural World Series.

The Crown Royals team is comprised of Rob Arnold, Dave Edington, Royal Henry, Larry Hinshaw, Lena and Jim Kraft, Maureen and Bob Lama, Debbie Little, Rich VanderVeen, and Cindy and Bruce Wilson.

Members of Base Invaders are Kim Kaminski (team captain), Bridget Bauhard, Bruce Bauhard, Cathleen Bauhard, Bob Cherry, Moe Gilliland, Jerry Gilliland, Kathy Golden, and Stacy Strate.

Placing third in the World Series was the Vollers, while It’s 5:00 Somewhere came in fourth.