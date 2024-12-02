Excitement is mounting, and the thrill of anticipation for the holiday season is upon us. What better way to celebrate Christmas Eve than with a Candlelight Service right here in SunBird? The Community Church of SunBird is opening the ballroom doors to residents, family, and friends as we celebrate the birth of our dear Savior Jesus, the Christ.

Let’s lift the evening up in joy and celebration with our favorite Christmas carols, Scripture, and a brief message, “One Size for All,” presented by Chuck Heitbrink. The culmination of the evening is everyone lighting a candle to a favorite Christmas carol, “Silent Night.”

We hope to see you at this joyful celebration of Jesus’ birth. The doors of the ballroom open at 5:45 p.m., and the service begins at 6:30 p.m. All gifts given go directly to the missions we serve.

Luke 2:9, 13-14 says, “An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them … Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.’”

The Community Church of SunBird invites you every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. in the ballroom for a non-denominational, inspiring message from one of our gifted pastors. We wish all of you a blessed and wonder-filled Christmas from our church family to yours. Merry Christmas!