Save the Date!

The 2024 Bradshaw/Neu Tennis Tournament, sponsored by the Cottonwood Tennis Club, will take place Sunday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 7. The Bradshaw/Neu is the largest and most exciting tournament of the year for both participants and spectators. Entry is open to all 55+ communities in the area, and all the Cottonwood courts are used for the event. Cottonwood Tennis Club members can register and pay online for this event via CourtReserve.com. Non-members of the Cottonwood Tennis Club will be able to register and pay online through the Tournament Planner website: tinyurl.com/5yzndekd.

Go to the website above, create an account, register for the Bradshaw/Neu, and pay online. For questions or concerns, contact Barb Jorgensen at 208-255-9798 or email [email protected].

The deadline for sign-up is Nov. 21. Pairings will be posted Nov. 25.

Play will be men’s and women’s doubles at several skill levels. Highlights of this year’s tournament include a fast serve contest, daily breakfast and lunch, a social hour (times and details are still in the works), and great tennis.

The tournament was named after Kenneth Bradshaw, the first president of the Cottonwood Tennis Club. At that time, only Sun Lakes Country Club and Cottonwood Country Club existed. The tournament has grown larger each year. The Sun Lakes tennis community has been fortunate to have two exceptional individuals, Ken Bradshaw and Don Neu, who have made a significant impact on the sport and its enthusiasts. Their contributions, both on and off the court, have helped shape the community, fostering a love for tennis and creating a supportive environment for players of all levels. This charity event was created to honor these two exceptional individuals and acknowledge the remarkable influence that Ken Bradshaw and Don Neu have had on the Sun Lakes tennis community.

Make sure that you are a part of this event as a spectator, competitor, tournament volunteer, or sponsor. This event is a great way to kick off the 2023-24 season and spend time with your friends and follow competitors, while giving back to the community. This event will be giving the proceeds to the Boys & Girls Club and Neighbors Who Care.

The new website for this event is www.bradshawtennis.com.

We look forward to seeing you there!