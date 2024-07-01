Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

May winners:

5/06. 1st LaVonne Buland, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd Chris Nechvatal

5/13. 1st June Preder, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd Frank Nechvatal

5/20. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Frank Nechvatal

5/27. 1st June Preder, 2nd LaVonne Buland, 3rd Frank Nechvatal

Wednesday Bridge

5/01. 1st Gayle Eskra, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd Beth Miller

5/08. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Trish DeFlieze

5/15. 1st LaVonne Buland, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Larry Schoenborn

5/22. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd LaVonne Buland

5/29. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Chris Nechvatal

Thursday Afternoon Duplicate Bridge

Dolores Kline

5/02. 1st Chris Nechvatal and Carol Phillips, 2nd (tie) June Preder and Beth Miller/Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley

5/09. 1st Doris Brown and Patricia Liddle, 2nd (tie) Lennie White and Larry Schoenborn/Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley

5/16. 1st Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline, 2nd Lennie White and Larry Schoenborn

5/23. 1st (tie) Chris Nechvatal and Carol Phillips/Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline

5/30. 1st Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline, 2nd Carol Phillips and Shirley Clark, 3rd Beth Miller and June Preder

Friday Afternoon Bridge

Dolores Kline

5/03. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Margaret Erickson, 3rd Lennie White

5/10. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Dolores Kline, 3rd Shirley Clark

5/17. 1st Mary Ann Easterday, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd Barb Ott

5/24. 1st June Preder, 2nd Lennie White, 3rd Margaret Erickson

5/31. 1st LaVonne Buland, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd June Preder