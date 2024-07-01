Card Scores

500

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Apache Room, which is located on the top floor of the clubhouse, on Thursday afternoons at 3 p.m. Please come early. Buy-in is 50 cents.

We must leave the chairs and tables where they are located at this time. You have the option to either wear a mask or not. We are allowed outside visitors.

If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501. If there is no answer, please leave a message and I will get back to you.

5/02. Not reported

5/09. Not reported

5/16. 1st Gleva Wiepking 2050, 2nd Yvonne Petersen 1900, 3rd Shirley Stein 1870

5/23. 1st Gleva Wiepking 2490, 2nd Don Petersen 2180, 3rd Ken Reidenbach

5/30. 1st Gleva Wiepking 2180, 2nd Maurice Stein 1530, 3rd Ken Reidenbach

Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the Apache Room, which is located on the third floor. Buy-in is $1, and we start playing at 6:30 p.m. Please come early.

May scores:

5/01. 1st Linda Hearn 726, 2nd Dennis Rittenback 698, 3rd Gary Sheppard 684

5/06. 1st June Preder 719, 2nd Tonja Kinser 691, 3rd Dave Schandle 690

5/08. 1st John Valentine 716, 2nd (tie) Tonja Kinser and Dennis Rittenback 695

5/13. 1st Gary Sheppard 726, 2nd Linda Hearn 709, 3rd John Valentine 701

5/15. 1st Gary Sheppard 726, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 720, 3rd Dave Schandle 710

5/20. 1st Delphi Godsil 712, 2nd Tonja Kinser 710, 3rd (tie) Gary Sheppard and John Valentine 695

5/22. 1st Jim Casby 698, 2nd John Valentine 693, 3rd Carol Phillips 692

5/27. 1st Tonja Kinser 699, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 693, 3rd Delphi Godsil 692

5/29. 1st Delphi Godsil 717, 2nd June Preder 708, 3rd Tonja Kinser 684

Euchre

Tonja Kinser

We play Euchre in the Lakeview Room on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Buy-in is 50 cents. Everyone is welcome. Games are hosted by Tonja Kinser. If you have any questions, call or text 765-621-9251.

May scores:

5/05. 1st Gleva Wiepking 54, 2nd Jo Frasure 53, 3rd Leo Froelich 44

5/12. 1st Ken Reidenbach 54, 2nd Vic Kinser 49, 3rd Leo Froelich 44

5/19. 1st (tie) Vic Kinser and Ken Reidenbach 53, 3rd Gleva Wiepking 50

5/26. 1st Tonja Kinser 56, 2nd (tie) Vic Kinser and Darlene Thompson 47

Hand and Foot

We meet on Tuesday in the Apache Room, which is located on the top floor of the clubhouse. We start playing at noon. Please arrive by 11:45 a.m. so you can either pick a table or draw cards for partners. Buy-in is 50 cents.

If you have any questions, please contact either Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035 or Shirley Goodman at 480-208-3065. If there is no answer, please leave a message and they will get back to you.

Pinochle

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Pima Room, which is located on the top floor of the clubhouse, on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Please come early. Buy-in is 50 cents.

We must leave the chairs and tables where they are located at this time. You have the option to either wear a mask or not. We are allowed outside visitors.

If you have any questions, please call Jackie Baker at 480-206-9078 and leave a message and she will get back to you.

May winners:

5/07. 1st Tom Gillis 773, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 761, 3rd Marlene Hinkle 739

5/14. 1st Maurice Stein 731, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 620, 3rd Gleva Wiepking 553

5/21. 1st Tom Gillis 781, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 764, 3rd Shirley Stein 696

5/28. 1st Rollin Marion 773, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 751, 3rd Maurice Stein 682

Ponytail

We meet in the Apache Room, which is located on the top floor of the clubhouse. There is no fee. Playing is free. We start playing at 12:30 p.m. every Saturday.

Ponytail is a form of Hand and Foot, only a little more detailed. Come and join us, and please arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m. so we have an idea of how many tables to set up.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Patsy Covington at 404-697-3391 or Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035. If no answer, please leave a message and they will get back to you.

Tuesday and Friday Texas Hold ’em

We start promptly at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday in the Navajo Room. Please arrive early. We play a tournament-style Texas Hold ’em Poker game. Approximate payout for 1st 60%, 2nd 30%, 3rd 10%, plus a separate pot for high hand of the night. Buy-in is $10. You won’t find a cheaper game to learn and get acquainted with Texas Hold ‘em. We welcome all players (men, women, shy, and inexperienced). We are a friendly bunch, and we will help teach or coach you. Games are hosted by Vic Kinser. If you have any questions, call or text 765-621-9252.

May winners:

5/03. 1st Mark Geurkink, 2nd Tim Yerian, 3rd Gene Dunbar; high hand pot Vic Kinser

5/07. 1st Jerry Gilliland, 2nd Mo Gilliland, 3rd Mark Geurkink; high hand pot Mo Gilliland

5/10. 1st Jeff Yerian, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Bob Lama; high hand pot Jeff Yerian

5/14. 1st Mark Geurkink, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Jeff Yerian; high hand pot Jerry Gilliland

5/17. 1st Glenn Wells, 2nd Charles Alley, 3rd Sue Lane; high hand pot Sue Lane

5/21. 1st Dave Velde, 2nd Margie Blaim, 3rd Jeff Yerian; high hand pot Jeff Yerain

5/24. 1st Jerry Gilliland, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Charles Alley; high hand pot Stacy Strate

5/28. 1st Bob Lama, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Mo Gilliland; high hand pot Walt Patthoff

5/31. 1st Allyn Baker, 2nd Stacy Strate, 3rd Jon Lane; high hand pot Jon Lane