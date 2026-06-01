Rotary Club – June 2026

Rotary of Sun Lakes Supports Casa Blanca Community School

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes is privileged to assist Casa Blanca Community School, located within the Arizona Gila River Indian Community. RCSL has demonstrated ongoing support through a variety of initiatives aimed at enhancing educational experience for students, teachers, and parents.

Projects recently completed: providing dictionaries for all 3rd grade students; providing a mentoring program A World in Motion (AWIM) to encourage math and science through Jet Car building and competitions; donating over 70 library books to the school library; and supplying two outdoor picnic/study tables complete with umbrellas for use by students, teachers, and parents.

Per project lead, Gary Whiting, the Sun Lakes Rotary Foundation 2000 funded these projects with checks presented to Principal Kim Franklin. The RCSL club matched the Foundation 2000’s funding of the two tables.

Principal Kim Franklin expressed enthusiasm for the positive changes these contributions will bring. She is particularly excited that students will now have the opportunity to enjoy reading new books outdoors at the new picnic tables, especially on beautiful valley days.

Teens and Rotarians Deliver Sun Lakes Source Books

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes was grateful that 22 teens from Skyline Gila River High School assisted RCSL members with the delivery of this year’s Sun Lakes Source Books to residents. RCSL thanked the teens with a $600 check. The monies will be used to start a Skyline High School Interact Rotary Club.

Interact Clubs are service organizations for youth aged 12 to 18, sponsored by local Rotary clubs to develop leadership skills and international understanding. With over 11,000 Interact Rotary clubs worldwide, members complete at least two service projects annually—one local and one international—promoting “Service Above Self.”

Robson Publishing staff with Linda Robson in center with her Honorary RCSL member badge. Left to right: Past District Governor/Past RCSL President Gary Whiting, Past RCSL President (1995-1996) Velton Amica, and RCSL Rotarian David Mork participated in the 40th Anniversary program.

Sun Lakes Rotary Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes celebrated its 40th anniversary in high style at Sun Lakes Oakwood Country Club with one hundred attendees. Club president, Ed Anderson welcomed everyone—members, guests, Rotary dignitaries, past RCSL Club presidents and Robson Publishing staff.

Linda Robson, Publisher of Sun Lakes Splash, gave a summary of the 40-year Splash/Source Book’s delivery collaboration with RCSL. President Ed presented Linda with an honorary RCSL membership badge.

The evening included a full agenda: The Hamilton High School Air Force ROTC presented flags. Past district governor and Past RCSL president Gary Whiting introduced via video RI General Secretary/CEO—John Hewko. David Mork and Scott Faver presented selected RCSL member Heritage Project videos in which five members shared their RCSL experiences.

At the dinner, RCSL Rotarian and Chandler Unified School District Superintendent Frank Narducci received his Rotary International Paul Harris recognition certificate and pin in appreciation for his work (will be retiring soon) at CUSD and support of RCSL education programs and projects throughout his tenure at CUSD.

More info see: www.sunlakesrotary.com.

Rotary Club Recognizes Member for His Philanthropic Gifts

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) incoming RCSL Rotary International Foundation chair, Jon Lyons has recognized RCSL member and Chandler resident Stuart Richards for his philanthropic gifts to Rotary International Foundation with his Paul Harris Fellow plus one recognition certificate and pin. The Rotary International Foundation transforms Rotarian’s gifts into service projects that change lives both close to home and around the world. The Rotary Foundation helps Rotary members to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace by improving health, providing quality education, improving the environment, and alleviating poverty through local, domestic, and international service projects. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or have contributions in their names directed to The Rotary Foundation. Want more info see www.sunlakesrotary.com.

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Honors High School Essayists

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes held its 12th Annual Bill McCoach Rotary Four-Way Test Essay Competition. Chandler Unified School District (CUSD) high school students presented essays that applied to the principles of Rotary International’s Four-Way Test to current ethical issues with four to seven minute speeches. The Four Way Test addresses: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

RCSL thanks its corporate members Earnhardt Auto Centers and Trust Bank for their sponsorship of this club education program. For more info about RCSL—see www.sunlakesrotary.com.

Rotary Club Names April 2026 CUSD Teacher of the Month

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) congratulates Gwen Smith, AVID and Special Education teacher at CUSD Willis High School, for being named RCSL’s April 2026 Teacher of the Month. Principal Charina DeCaro, who nominated Gwen, stated that Gwen, who has over 10 years teaching experience, is a true servant leader that intentionally builds lasting and meaningful relationships and fosters a safe and welcoming teaching environment.

RCSL Teacher of the Month chairperson, Rebecca Kerr thanks RCSL corporate members Earnhardt Automotive and TrustBank who jointly sponsor the $700 check given to each RCSL Teacher of the Month. For more Info see www.sunlakerotary.com.