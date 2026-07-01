America Turns 250—Let’s Celebrate

Plan now to attend one of the many July 4th celebrations happening across the East Valley.

Chandler: All American Bash

Location: Downtown Chandler (178 E. Commonwealth Avenue)

Time: 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the All-American Bash in downtown Chandler for a classic summer evening celebrating freedom, food and family fun. This local favorite will feature live music, yard games, and food vendors. The evening’s festivities culminate with a massive 15-minute pyrotechnic show starting at 8:15 p.m. Admittance is free.

Gilbert: 4th of July Celebration

Location: Gilbert Regional Park (3005 E. Queen Creek Road)

Time: 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Experience live performances, a drone show and a spectacular fireworks finale General admission is free for everyone. On-site parking is available for $20 per car.

Queen Creek: Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farams

Location: Schnepf Farms (24810 S. Rittenhouse Road)

Time: Gates open in the early afternoon

One of Arizona’s largest 4th of July celebrations, offering water inflatables, a petting zoo, mini golf, food trucks and an extensive fireworks display. Tickets are priced per car load and must be bought in advance as they often sell out.

Phoenix: 38th Annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th

Location Steele Indian School Park, 3rd Street and Indian School Road, Phoenix

Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

The annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th is renowned for hosting one of the largest fireworks displays in the Southwest. The free event draws thousands of attendees to Steele Indian School Park in Central Phoenix, offering an impressive fireworks show and a variety of fun activities for the entire family.