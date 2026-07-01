ACC Committee

Beginning in August, the ACC Committee will be introducing a new program highlighting homeowners properties. The Property of the Month program is designed to encourage residents to maintain and enhance the appearance of their homes. By recognizing properties that demonstrate exceptional exterior care, the program promotes community pride, strengthens neighborhood identity, and supports overall curb appeal throughout SunBird Golf Resort.

Two properties will be chosen each month and will be highlighted in the SunBird News. The property will also have a sign placed in their front yard announcing that they are a “Property of the Month.”

Properties should reflect excellence in the following areas:

* Beauty and overall visual appeal

* Uniqueness and creativity

* Consistency with community guidelines

* Quality of landscaping and lawn care

* Clean, well-maintained exterior

* Overall curb appeal