Lions Fly the Flag Program Supports Community Pride

The American flag symbolizes freedom, sacrifice, and the values that unite communities. Displayed with pride and respect, it honors those who served and reminds us of our shared responsibilities as citizens.

The Flag Program offers residents a meaningful way to show patriotism while supporting the SunBird Lions. Flags are displayed on seven patriotic holidays.

Participation also helps the Lions continue serving the community. Funds from the Flag Program support local families, youth, seniors, and other community needs, making each flag more than a display of patriotism.

Joining the Flag Program is a simple way to make a difference. Residents can sponsor a flag, invite neighbors to participate, or help spread the word. For information, visit the HOA Office or contact any SunBird Lion.