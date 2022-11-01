Pickleball Sign-Up and Schedule

Welcome back, snowbirds! Thank you to all our summer players who endured through the heat, humidity, and bugs! What fun times we have had on the courts. Welcome to our newest club member Wanda Feliciano!

Club sign-up continues as people return to SunBird. Please come to the courts with your $20 (cash only) the first time you play. Fill out the waiver, and you are good to get pickling!

Our two club meetings this year are Nov. 8 and Jan. 10. Both occur at 2:30 p.m. and will be held near the courts.

Winter hours start on Nov. 1. The hours are Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. Select Saturdays and special events can be found on the flier in the glass case across from the post office. Our welcome back event will happen Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.

Want to learn how to play? Sign up in the glass case across from the post office on the New Player Orientation sheet. You will be contacted within a week. For other questions, email [email protected]