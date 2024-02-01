New Year! New You! New Offerings for SunBird Tennis Members

Sharlene Jerome

2023 was a great year! We saw the induction of a new president, John Jerome. While I might be a little prejudiced (as the First Lady), I thought he did a fantastic job! This year was all about intention—the intention to “Get Into the Game” by growing memberships and promoting more social events. With the addition of Rowland Tegio, a club professional, we are also offering clinics and drills at a super-nominal price (aka beer and burger).

We want people of all levels to enjoy the game of tennis. Get out! Get moving! Get inspired! We are planning on hosting several intraclub social events as well. For example, one where the Canadiens will take on the Americans in ladies, men’s, and mixed. Nobody likes being called a “loser,” so the runners-up will treat the winners to drinks! Another is a tennis open house similar to ones in real estate where you can come and go at your leisure, experiencing all the great advantages of the sport of tennis here at our wonderful SunBird community!

In December we had our annual Christmas/Holiday Party, hosted by the Horizon Room here at SunBird. The event was such a success that we decided to replicate it this year. In January we officially inducted our board members. John Jerome, Brian Turner, and Perry Rollings returned as president, secretary, and treasurer, respectively. In addition, we welcomed Sue Stephenson as vice president.

We hope to see everyone on the courts soon!

Just a reminder: All events are mixed play. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday are from 10 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays and Fridays are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can sign up to play via the free Team Reach app for both iOS and Android. If you are interested in joining, please email John at [email protected] or just stop by the courts and check it out!