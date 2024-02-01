IronOaks Second Annual Pickle Barrel Classic

Sign-ups have begun, and only two weeks in, there are over 90 participants ready to play!

Mark your calendar for March 11 to March 14, find a partner, and go to our website, www.ironoakspickleball.com, and get signed up today! All the details are on the website.

There will be three full days of tournament play, BBQ first two days and food truck on the third, morning baked goods and coffee, exciting vendors to show their wares, loads of gift basket raffles, daily 50/50 cash raffle, and more! Last year’s winners will be participating, so come and give them a run for the win!

If you live in IronOaks, Cottonwood, Palo Verde, Sun Lakes, Solera, Springfield, or SunBird, please sign up today and join us in this fun and challenging event!

Any questions specific to this event can be sent to our email address, [email protected].

Guests cheering players on are free to enjoy the activities!