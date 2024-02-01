Card Scores

500

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Apache Room, which is on the top floor of the clubhouse, on Thursday afternoons at 3 p.m. Please come early. Buy-in is 50 cents.

We must leave the chairs and tables where they are located at this time. You have the option to either wear a mask or not. We are allowed outside visitors.

If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501. If no answer, please leave a message and I will get back to you.

December scores:

12/07. 1st Ray Cummings 3110, 2nd Neva Beech 2200, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 2030

12/14. 1st Dave Beech 2460, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 1720, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 1690

12/21. 1st Jeanne Bertie 2530, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 2210, 3rd Sandy Stibitz 2140

12/28. 1st Don Petersen 2090, 2nd Neva Beech 2060, 3rd Maurice Stein 1990

Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the Apache Room, which is on the third floor. Buy-in is $1, and we start playing at 6:30 p.m. Please come early.

December scores:

12/04. 1st Pauline Cantera 718, 2nd Dennis Rittenback 715, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 708

12/06. 1st Don Siegel 718, 2nd Pauline Cantera 717, 3rd Wayne Blosh 709

12/11. 1st Leon Thomas 716, 2nd Gary Sheppard 715, 3rd Jeanne Berte 714

12/13. 1st Linda Hearn 708, 2nd Lucy Tanner 704, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 696

12/18. 1st Don Siegel 719, 2nd June Preder 709, 3rd Dee Marrs 704

12/20. 1st Tonja Kinser 721, 2nd Gordon Olson 717, 3rd John Valentine 712

12/27. 1st Dave Schandle 726, 2nd John Valentine 714, 3rd Lucy Tanner 712

Euchre

Tonja Kinser

We play Euchre in the Lakeview Room on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Please come early. Buy-in is 50 cents. Everyone is welcome. Games are hosted by Tonja Kinser. If you have any questions, call or text 765-621-9251.

12/03. 1st Ray Cummings 62, 2nd Tom Gillis 61, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 55

12/10. 1st Ken Reidenbach 63, 2nd Vic Kinser 58, 3rd Leo Froelich 53

12/17. 1st Leo Frolich 63, 2nd Jo Frasure 52, 3rd (tie) Gleva Wiepking and Lucy Tanner 49

12/24. Christmas Eve (did not play)

12/31. New Year’s Eve (did not play)

Hand and Foot

Darlene Thompson

We meet on Tuesday in the Apache Room, which is on the third floor of the clubhouse. We start playing at noon. Please arrive by 11:45 a.m. so you can either pick a table or draw cards for partners. Buy-in is 50 cents.

If you have any questions, please contact either Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035 or Shirley Goodman at 480-208-3065. If no answer, please leave a message and they will get back to you.

Pinochle

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Pima Room, which is on the top floor, Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. Please come early. Buy-in is 50 cents.

We must leave the chairs and tables where they are located at this time. You have the option to either wear a mask or not. We are allowed outside visitors.

If you have any questions, please call Jackie Baker at 480-206-9078 and leave a message and she will get back to you.

December winners:

12/05 1st Shirley Stein 803, 2nd Marlene Hinkle 731, 3rd Tom Gillis 724

12/12 1st Rollin Marion 875, 2nd Shirley Stein 813, 3rd Jackie Baker 792

12/19 1st Rollin Marion 979, 2nd Sharon Zubchevich 749, 3rd Lisa Carlson 650

12/26 1st Marlene Hinkle 792, 2nd Jackie Baker 746, 3rd Sharon Zubchevich 745

Ponytail

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Apache Room on the third floor of the clubhouse. There is no fee. Playing is free. We start playing at 12:30 p.m. every Saturday.

Ponytail is a form of Hand and Foot, only a little more detailed. Come and join us, and please arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m. so we have an idea of how many tables to set up.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Patsy Covington at 404-697-3391 or Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035. If no answer, please leave a message and they will get back to you.

Tuesday and Friday Texas Hold ‘em

We start promptly at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday in the Navajo Room. Please arrive early. We play a tournament-style Texas Hold ?em Poker game. Buy-in is $10. Approximate payout for 1st 60%, 2nd 30%, 3rd 10%, plus a separate pot for high hand of the night. New players (men and women) are welcome. Games are hosted by Vic Kinser. If you have any questions, call or text 765-621-9252.

December winners:

12/01. 1st Vic Kinser, 2nd Derald Feltman, 3rd Jerry Gilliland; high hand pot Vic Kinser

12/05. 1st Lawrence Paschich, 2nd Chris Lano, 3rd Stacy Strate; high hand pot Jim Brandon

12/08. 1st Jon Lane, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Ruth Croy; high hand pot Ruth Croy

12/12. 1st Rich Weinstein, 2nd Mark Geurkink, 3rd Allen Baker; high hand pot Lenore Huston

12/15. 1st Herb Schrauben, 2nd Rich Weinstein, 3rd Jim Brandon; high hand pot (tie) Sue Lane and Lawrence Paschich

12/19. 1st Mark Geurkink, 2nd Allen Baker, 3rd Tim Clark; high hand pot Charles Alley

12/22. 1st Jon Lane, 2nd Chris Lano, Derald Feltman; high hand pot Derald Feltman

12/26. 1st Allen Baker, 2nd Derald Feltman, 3rd Vic Kinser; high hand pot Rich Weinstein

12/29. 1st Tim Clark, 2nd Stacy Strate, 3rd Chris Lano; high hand pot Vic Kinser