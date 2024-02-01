Bridge Results

Monday Bridge

Karlene Garn

December winners:

12/04. 1st Carol Phillips, 2nd Deb Jensen, 3rd Barb Ott

12/11. 1st Delores Kvamme, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Mary Ann Easterday

12/18. 1st Jean Ballou, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Marilyn Klooster

Wednesday Bridge

12/06. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Karlene Garn

12/13. 1st Jean Ballou, 2nd Dick Ballou, 3rd Beth Miller

12/21. 1st June Preder, 2nd Chris Nechvatal

1/03. 1st Dick Ballou, 2nd Barb Ott

Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Dianna Wreford

11/02. 1st Brian Turner and Dianna Wreford, 2nd Barry and Sharon Trojanoski, 3rd Larry Schoenborn and Lennie White

11/09. 1st Beth Miller and June Preder, 2nd Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline, 3rd (tie) Barry and Sharon Trojanoski/Brian Turner and Dianna Wreford

11/16. 1st Brian Turner and Dianna Wreford, 2nd Larry Schoenborn and Lennie White, 3rd Beth Miller and June Preder

11/30. 1st (tie) Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline/Brian Turner and Dianna Wreford, 3rd Beth Miller and June Preder

12/07. 1st Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline, 2nd Brian Turner and Dianna Wreford, 3rd Barry and Sharon Trojanoski

12/14. 1st Brian Turner and Dianna Wreford, 2nd Larry Schoenborn and Lennie White, 3rd Laurel and Michael McDonough

12/21. 1st Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline, 2nd Larry Schoenborn and Lennie White, 3rd Brian Turner and Dianna Wreford

12/28. 1st Carol Dawley and Michael McDonough, 2nd Beth Miller and June Preder, 3rd Doris Brown and Patricia Liddle

Friday Bridge

Dolores Kline

12/01. 1st Jean Krugala, 2nd Margaret Erickson, 3rd June Preder

12/08. 1st Deloris Kvamme, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd June Preder

12/15. 1st June Preder, 2nd Dolores Kline, 3rd Chet Howe

12/22. 1st Dolores Kline, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Mary Ann Easterday

12/29. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd Shirley Clar