The Remodeling Corner

Janet Cook

St. Valentine’s Day brings thoughts of giving and receiving love. The kitchen is the heart of the home, an excellent place to prioritize doing a remodel so it facilitates the preparing of nourishing food, entertaining, and making of memories. The following are popular improvements homeowners make to enjoy their home more, helping to facilitate connection, peace, and harmony.

Connection. Many kitchens are closed off, isolating the cook(s) from others in adjacent rooms. Eliminating a wall or perhaps a set of upper cabinets blocking a sightline is an opportunity to improve the use and flow of the kitchen. Reconfiguring the kitchen often includes an addition of an island for more storage, prep space, as well as a place for people to be with those preparing the food.

Peace. People want a clutter-free counter with plenty of storage. Appliance garages can have small appliances be out of sight yet easily accessible. A beverage/smoothie center and coffee maker can be in a wall cabinet. A cabinet can have dividers to store platters, baking sheets, and cutting boards. There are smart solutions for utilizing kitchen corners. There are pull-out cabinets for trash and recycling receptacles. There are options of pull-out racks for spices, oils, and the like, as well as cabinet doors that have a spice rack built in to easily see what you are needing. Ideally, a walk-in pantry or a butler’s pantry really levels up the experience of the kitchen.

Harmony. Windows may currently be in an awkward position or be inadequate for ample natural light. People are wanting to blur the lines from indoors to outdoors, extending dining or entertaining to the outdoors from the kitchen. A designer, in their interview of your needs and wants, will provide a cohesive plan of the placement of appliances, cabinets, windows, and sliding glass door or wall to fit your budget.

It is also wise to consider updating appliances to be energy efficient for long-term savings on utilities. Dishwashers conserve water, and some are so quiet that you don’t even hear them running (they shine a light on the floor so that you know it is running)! Another common problem is inadequate ventilation, important for good indoor air quality. An experienced designer will help you think of all the details you may want to create your custom kitchen.

Happy Home Remodeling! Happy St. Valentine’s Day!

Janet Cook, certified health coach and aging in place specialist, President of Cook Remodeling (celebrating their 44th year), invites you to check out their website for photos and more ideas.