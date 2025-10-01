Lady Niners Want YOU!

Teri Bitler

Summer may be winding down, but the Lady Niners are still swinging strong! We tee off every Tuesday morning, just as the sun peeks over the horizon, and follow it up with good eats and even better conversation in the Horizon Room. A few of our traveling members have returned, so our tee sheets are filling up fast!

Mark your calendars:

• Next meeting and luncheon: Oct. 14

• Season kickoff: Nov. 4

• Joint event with the SunBird 18ers: Nov. 18

• Upcoming luncheons: Nov. 11 and Dec. 9, but let’s be clear—it’s not just golf. It’s giggles, games, a little friendly trash talk, and a whole lot of camaraderie. If you’re thinking about joining, we’d love to welcome you to the fun!

Here’s what you’ll need:

• A GHIN number and handicap based on 54 holes played on any USGA-sanctioned course, and

• Be a SunBird owner or renter.

Another bonus:

Work with a golf pro! Drew Breivogel, Chapter Director of TGA, is available for lessons!

Whether you’re a seasoned swinger or just love the social side of the sport, the Lady Niners are your ticket to a joyful, spirited community. Come play with us—we’re saving a seat (and a tee time) just for you!